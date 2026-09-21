Vol 98 Buses, Coaches, Trolleybuses, & Recollections 1963-1969

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Vol 98 Buses, Coaches, Trolleybuses & Recollections 1963 - 1969

Henry Conn


The aim of this series is to appeal to readers of all ages, perhaps for different reasons... In this volume: We travel back to the 1960's For the younger reader there are wonderful pictures of buses and coaches that they will never have seen. There will, for example, be half-cab single and double deckers the like of which are no longer in production. Some will be recognised from models and books, while others will be seen for the first time. For those old enough to remember the years depicted, the series will, we hope, provide reminders for many of school days, time perhaps spent bus-spotting, depot visiting and generally visiting interesting locations! The books also make ideal theme gifts for the year of birth, marriage, retirement, starting work and other such events in life.