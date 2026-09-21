On the Iron Road to the Isles The story of the 'Jacobite' steam service on the West Highland Line Hardback Book

The story of the 'Jacobite' steam service on the West Highland Line
The West Highland line in Scotland, from the banks of the Firth of Clyde to Fort William and along the Road to the Isles to the Atlantic fishing port of Mallaig, is undoubtedly one of the most scenic in the UK and, indeed, the world! Add to this the romance of steam operation and the vagaries of the Scottish weather and the result is a pictorial odyssey that is arguably second to none. Steam trains returned to the Mallaig line in 1984, affording countless and unbounded opportunities for photography.
In this book, 35 of the UK's top railway photographers, young and not so young, have pooled their pictures to create a quite stunning pictorial record of the line.
A hitherto unprecedented combination of photographic styles and breathtaking vantage points provides a mesmerising mix of unforgettable images, not just of steam trains but the majestic Scottish landscape that make this book quite unique and a 'must have' souvenir of the West Highland experience.
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