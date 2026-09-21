West Somerset Railway Further Recollections

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£8.00

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A true country branch line of the old Great Western Railway, the West Somerset Railway is full of fascination, whether you are looking for a nostalgic ride back in time through lovely countryside or to study the railway and industrial heritage that the line preserves. Historic steam locomotives, coaches and wagons, together with ten unique station buildings linked by a 20-mile scenic journey will repay hours of exploration.Each of the stations along the line has something different to offer. Trains run throughout the year and a buffet car can be found on most, selling a variety of light refreshments, a large number of which are locally produced.The surrounding countryside is as varied as it is beautiful. The gently rolling Quantock Hills and distant Exmoor, unspoilt villages and farms nestling in leafy lanes, the cliffs and coast of the Bristol Channel with views of distant South Wales, confident church towers, Dunsters imposing castle and Mineheads seaside charm are all waiting to be discovered.The West Somerset Railway looks forward to welcoming you!