Vol 92 Buses, Coaches, Trams & Recollections 1956

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The aim of this series is to appeal to readers of all ages, perhaps for different reasons... In this volume: We travel all the way back to the year 1956* The UK Bans Heroin * RAF retires last Lancaster bomber* Suez crisis causes UK petrol rationing * First Eurovision song contest broadcast * Hard disk drive invented * TV Broadcasting begins in Australia For the younger reader there are wonderful pictures of buses and coaches that they will never have seen. There will, for example, be half-cab single and double deckers the like of which are no longerin production. Some will be recognised from models and books, while others will be seen for the first time. For the older reader the books are designed to build into a collection placing road transport in the context of key events, thus providing an historical perspective of travel in times past. For those old enough to remember the years depicted, the series will, we hope, provide reminders for many of school days, time perhaps spent bus-spotting, depot visiting and generally visiting interesting locations! The books also make ideal theme gifts for the year of birth, marriage, retirement, starting work and other such events in life.