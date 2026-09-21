Trams, Buses and Trolleybuses No 2: Sussex

Think of Sussex Buses and almost automatically that means Southdown: think of locations and that means Brighton. Well, you will find plenty of pictures of both within these pages, but there is much more besides. Although Southdown was far and away the biggest cheese in Sussex, three other BET concerns, Aldershot and District, Maidstone and District and East Kent, worked into the county, as did London Transport. Trams operated beside the seaside in Brighton and Hastings, their systems and the little four-wheel cars which operated them being replaced by almost silent, streamlined (well perhaps not the early Hastings ones) trolleybuses in the 1930s. Eastbourne was the world's first municipality to operate motorbuses - applause please. Brighton, ah, Brighton deserves a new chapter. Not only did Brighton Corporation operate trams, then trolleybuses and motor buses, but the town was also served by Thomas Tilling's Brighton and Hove and District which was eventually swallowed up by Southdown. In NBC days, the Corporation misguidedly adopted a pale blue livery, which like the NBC green did not wear very well. Privatisation saw the emergence of the Brighton, Hove Bus and Coach Company which would by the mid first decade of the 21st century become the jewel in the crown that Southdown had once assumed. With routes spreading far beyond the City of Brighton and Hove, some of them once operated by Southdown, notably to Lewes, Tunbridge Wells, and Eastbourne, a livery of basically red and pale cream and thus recalling days gone by, but designed by Ray Stenning's Best Impressions and thus totally of the 21st century, buses named after notable Brighton inhabitants, ranging from world famous statesmen and stars of stage, screen and radio, to good men and women who have improved in various ways the lives of their fellow citizens, all part of an imaginative publicity drive which has seen the graph of the growth of bus travel in the city climb steadily and reap a number of well deserved awards.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.