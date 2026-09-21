Vol 88 Railways & Recollections 1968

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Vol 88 Railways & Recollections 1968

InThe aim of this series is to appeal to readers of all ages, perhaps for different reasons...
For the younger reader there are wonderful pictures of trains, real trains. There will, for example, be tank engines, steam engines, electric trains and multiple units and many more varieties besides! Some will be recognised from train sets, model railways and books, while others will be seen for the first time.
 
For the older reader the books are designed to build into a collection placing the railway in the context of key events, thus providing a historical perspective of travel in times past. 

For those old enough to remember the years depicted, the series will, we hope, provide reminders for many of school days, time perhaps spent trainspotting, shed bashing and generally gricing!

The books also make ideal theme gifts for the year of birth, marriage, retirement, starting work and other such events in life.
In this volume: We travel back to the year 1968 - a special year in the history of Britain’s railways, as this was the year that steam traction came to an end. Back then no one could have expected to foresee the rise of steam from the scrap yards to today’s vibrant heritage railways! This was also the year that saw:
 - Martin Luther King and Senator Kennedy shot
 - Matt Busby knighted - UK’s first heart transplant operation 
 - 1st and 2nd class mail introduced