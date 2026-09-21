Vol 95 Buses, Coaches & Recollections 1976

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Buses, Coaches & Recollections 1976

Henry Conn


The aim of this series is to appeal to readers of all ages, perhaps for different reasons... In this volume: We travel back to the year 1976 with its famous heatwave For the younger reader there are wonderful pictures of buses and coaches that they will never have seen. There will, for example, be half-cab single and double deckers the like of which are no longerin production. Some will be recognised from models and books, while others will be seen for the first time. * The Cod Wars * The NEC is opened by The Queen * Hillman Imp production ends * Seychelles gain independence from UK * Southend Pier fire * Big Ben takes a rest! * James Hunt - World Champion For the older reader the books are designed to build into a collection placing road transport in the context of key events, thus providing an historical perspective of travel in times past. For those old enough to remember the years depicted, the series will, we hope, provide reminders for many of school days, time perhaps spent bus-spotting, depot visiting and generally visiting interesting locations! The books also make ideal theme gifts for the year of birth, marriage, retirement, starting work and other such