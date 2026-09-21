Trams & Recollections Sunderland Trams in the 1950s

Product
£6.00

More Information

In this 85th volume We travel back to the streets of Sunderland in the 1950s. Sunderland’s trams had an appeal to tram enthusiasts that was as great as any other British system. Possibly it was the fact that many were second-hand from other systems, or was it their (almost unique) pantographs in the later years?