Passengers Once More: Cumbria, Yorkshire, Durham, Tyne & Wear and Lancashire

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Passengers Once More’ is a new series of books charting reinstated or new stations and lines on Britain’s rail network since nationalisation in 1948. Arranged in line and geographical order each book in the series is copiously illustrated with photographs of all the locations featured. Data provided for each location includes: • Opening, closing and reopening dates • Map reference • The original railway company and the company currently managing the station • Reference details to photographs of the same location published in the British Railways Past & Present series. • Comments on the frequency of the service, reasons for opening/reopening and other features as appropriate.This fourth book in the series, by Terry Gough, takes us to The North of England covering all relevant stations and lines from the smallest halt to the major station developments and the popular new line reopenings.