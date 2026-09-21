The Sixties Boys Rock The 70s

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Following the success of Alan's semi-autobiographical Sixties Boys books he has yet again come up with another gem with: The Sixties Boys With a foreword written by guitar legend, Duane Eddy and following the success of Alan's three Sixties Boys books Alan has come up with an exciting sequel as the band now move into the groovy Seventies. Was there ever a more exciting, more expressive, more sensual decade as Modern Edge continue their quest for stardom and that Number 1 hit they crave for.After years on the road it is now or never as Nick Sheldon and the other teenage band members criss cross the country to fulfil that dream. Touring in clapped out vans, venues that alternate between dingy church halls, with just a few revellers, to sold out theatres. Added problems with dodgy dealings with Londonâ€™s East End criminals take its toll on the band. Together with personal relationships that bring tragic circumstances are told with a combination of sadness and hope. With changes in the line-up and going nowhere, the band is about to break up when a meeting with an old friend rekindles their goal for success. They then go on a major British tour with a Canadian mega band and are now heading for a record contract and stardom but disaster is just around the corner and hopes are dashed again. With the bands love lives now impacting on their music they struggle to continue. But their determination, humour and their music drive them on, the story keeps you gripped in a sense of happy anticipation right until the very end with Sixties Boys Rock the 70s.