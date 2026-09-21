Vol 58 Buses,Coaches & Recollections 1973

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The aim of this series is to appeal to readers of all ages, perhaps for different reasons... In this volume: We travel back to the year 1973The contents list is as follows:Introduction 3Aberdeen 4North West England 6Isle of Man 14North Wales 21Yorkshire 22The Midlands 23Bedford and Luton 39London 43Isle of Wight 44Devon 44Dublin 461973 No 1 Records 161973 Happenings 32, 35, 41,451973 Arrivals & Departures 47Index of operators and vehicles 48