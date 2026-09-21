Keighley and Worth Valley Railway Recollections

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£6.00

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The heritage railways continue to attract and inspire, and the Worth Valley Railway, with its rugged scenery and challenging gradients, is at the forefront of today's thriving preservation movement. Its variety of traction and rolling stock and the ever-friendly welcome of its staff make each visit a joy that has led the author and many more like him to come back for more.