Vol 47: Nene Valley Railway Recollections

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This 47th volume in the growing Recollections series takes us to the edge of Fenland Britain for a visit to the Nene Valley Railway the only preserved line in the country to have been restored to the European Berne loading gauge. This enables the line to run a wide variety of trains made up of both British and European rolling stock.Topics covered in this volume include: Introduction NVR beginnings Peterborough Nene Valley Peterborough to Orton Mere Orton Mere Orton Mere to Ferry Meadows Ferry Meadows Ferry Meadows to Wansford Wansford Wansford to Yarwell JunctionYarwell JunctionSpecial events Workshops Filming 38Locomotives Mail by railMajor projectsVolunteering The ‘Thomas’ story Shops and Cafe Driver Experience CoursesNene Valley Railway Milestones