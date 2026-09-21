Buses & Trolleybuses Part 11: Midland Major Operators

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The more than 150 photographs in this new volume in the series were taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. Covering all the major bus, tram and trolleybus operators in the area, most of the pictures show the buses in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. They also, of course, provide nostalgic views of street scenes, shops and contemporary road vehicles. Midlands Main Operators will feature buses and coaches:City of Oxford ,East Midland Mansfield & District ,Midland General , Midland Red, Notts & Derby, Potteries Motor Traction, South Midland,Stratford Blue, Trent United Counties