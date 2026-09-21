Buses & Trolleybuses Part 10: Midland Independents

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The more than 150 photographs in this new volume in the series were taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. Covering all the major independent bus operators in the area, most of the pictures show the buses in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. They also, of course, provide nostalgic views of street scenes, shops and contemporary road vehicles. Midlands Independents will feature the following operators: Austins Barton Beresfords Blue Bus Charlton-on-Otmoor Services Chiltern Queens Gash of Newark Green Bus of Rugeley Harper Brothers Hulley's Proctor's of Hanley Red Rover The Shropshire Independents (about a dozen ) Silver Service Skills of  Nottingham South Notts Stevensons of Uttoxeter Stonier's Turner and probably more!