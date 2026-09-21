Captivating Images of Dartmoor

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Corrina introduces you to her stunning new book...I have been walking on Dartmoor for the past twenty years so I'm pretty sure that according to some very old, possibly written in stone law, the moor belongs to me now. Cool!It's the most beautiful, magical place, overflowing with history that dates back thousands of years, and it's everywhere.It's got spooky stuff too, like Witches, the Devil, Hell hounds, Pixies and Phantom Pigs - what more could you want? I often drag my friends up onto the moor in the middle of the night on ghost walks - they love it. They do get a little nervous though when they hear me say I don't think this is the right path.