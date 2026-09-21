Buses & Trolleybuses of Scotland & Ireland Part 2: Non Cities

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150 photographs in this eleventh volume in the overall series, the first of three volumes featuring Scotland and Ireland, hence the revised titling, were taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. This volume covers the following cities: Glasgow CorporationBelfast Corporation/CitybusUTA/UlsterbusLough SwillyCIE DublinThe pictures show the buses and trams in nostalgic views of street scenes that provide wonderfully evocative views of shops and contemporary road vehicles.