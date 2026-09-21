Buses & Trolleybuses Part 9: Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cumbria

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The more than 150 photographs in this ninth volume in the series were taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. Covering all the major bus, tram and trolleybus operators in the area, together with a few smaller but well-known companies, most of the pictures show the buses in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. They also, of course, provide nostalgic views of street scenes, shops and contemporary road vehicles. The contents will be drawn from the following: Accrington Ashton-u-Lyne BarrowBlackburn Blackpool Bolton Bullocks Burnley, ColneBury Cumberland Darwen Fishwicks Lancaster Leigh Lytham St Annes Manchester A Mayne Morecambe & Heysham North Western OldhamPreston Ramsbottom Ribble Rochdale Rossendale Salford SHMD Standerwick Stockport Wigan Yelloway