Buses & Trolleybuses Part 8: North Wales to Merseyside including the Isle of Man

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The more than 150 photographs in this eighth volume in the series were taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. Covering all the major bus, tram and trolleybus operators in the North Wales, Manchester and Liverpool area, together with a few smaller but well-known companies, most of the pictures show the buses in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. They also, of course, provide nostalgic views of street scenes, shops and contemporary road vehicles. The contents will be drawn from the following: Birkenhead Chester Clynnog & Trefor Caernarfon Colwyn Bay Crosville Deiniolen Caernarfon Douglas Hollis of Queensferry Isle of Man Lancashire United Liverpool Llandudno & Colwyn Llandudno Urban Merseyside PTE Phillips of Rhos Wrexham Purple Motors Caernarfon St Helens SELNEC Silver Star Caernarfon South Lancashire Southport Wallasey Warrington Whiteways Widnes Williams of Ponciau Wrexham Wright of Penycae