Riding the Settle & Carlisle - Including the Long Drag

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Following the 'end of steam' on BR in 1968, the future looked gloomy indeed for enthusiasts, made even more so by the prospect of closure of what many considered the epitome of railway routes in England, the Settle and Carlisle line. Against that backdrop, this book was conceived. A companion for the journey which sets out the background to the line, some of the characters who where its driving force, the main features of the route itself and some of the locomotives which grace the tracks today. Photographs illustrate and explain the view from the carriage window and from trackside as your train makes its way towards Carlisle. Pennine weather is shown in all its glory, as no matter what conditions prevail, locomotive and crew endeavour to battle Northwards from Settle over the Backbone of England.