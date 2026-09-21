The Beeching Legacy: Wessex

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This volume covers parts of Somerset, Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire: an area described in this book as ‘Wesses’. All the lines listed for closure are described in the well-researched text which is supported by maps and contemporary photos and timetables. It also lists pre-Beeching closures, lines that closed despite not being listed in the report, those that survived the report and the numerous wayside stations that closed on the lines that remained open. In 1962 most places in Wessex were within easy reach of a railway station. By the end of the decade all that had changed. This book attempts to catalogue what was lost.