Vol 26: Railways & Recollections 1965

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3764 Vol 26 Railways & Recollections 1965  In this volume we travel back to 1965, the year in which Stanley Matthews played his First Division game at the age of 50! The Swinging Sixties were in full swing, the Beatles played at New York’s Shea Stadium, the US involvement in the Vietnam War increased, and Winston Churchill passed away. On the railways diesels and electrics were beginning to replace steam at a more consistent rate, and further line closures took place.