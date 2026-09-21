Vol 21: Railways & Recollections 1962

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Vol 21:Railways & Recollections 1962

David Phillips


 We travel back to 1962, a year that both started and ended with blizzard conditions for much of the country! We visit in chronological order the steam and Diesel-hauled railways of Britain from Exeter, Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Southampton in the south, through the Midlands and the North of Scotland. We also take a ride along the Mid Wales line in the Somerset & Dorset route before a glimpse of the Isle of Wight heralds a return to the winter wonderland of the Southern Region as one of the harshest winters on record sets in.

 