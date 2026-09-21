Vol 22: Railways & Recollections 1960

Product
£4.99

More Information

In this volume: We travel back to the year 1960 in a volume that takes us back to the year in which John F.Kennedy became President of the USA, the space race really got underway and the railways of Britain were still dominated by steam traction. The decade known as the swinging sixties was getting off to a flying start with the formation of a number of, the soon to be iconic, groups including the Beatles. We visit Wales, the South West, the North West and of course the Southern Region