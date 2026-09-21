Vol 20: Railways & Recollections 1966

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In this volume: We travel back to 1966, the year in which England won the World Cup and the Swinging Sixties was in full swing! On the railways It was time of considerable change – we visit Wales the North West, Euston, the Somerset & Dorset (to say farewell) and many more locations. As with other volumes in this series happenings away from the railway in this particular year are reviewed, including political events, sporting events, the hit records of the year and arrivals and departures.