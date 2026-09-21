Sixty Years of Talyllyn Railway Volunteering

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£19.99

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This is the third of three special titles being published by Silver Link to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Talyllyn Railway in 2011. Almost all the staff working on the Talyllyn Railway are volunteers - members of the Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society, who thoroughly enjoy themselves running the railway with the unique Talyllyn combination of professionalism and fun. There is something for everyone, ranging from working in the shop, to helping on the operational side as a Guard, Signalman, Fireman or Driver. In addition, there are opportunities to work with the Track Gang or with the Engineers. Training is free! All that is required, once you have become a member of the TRPS, is a wish to work with others, striving for a common purpose - the continued existence of the Talyllyn Railway. This book looks back over the railways 60 years in preservation through the authors own experiences and with memories and illustrations drawn from many of todays volunteers. The variety of work with which volunteers have been involved over these many years.