Buses & Trolleybuses Part 3: The South West

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Henry Conn's interest in British buses, trams and trolleybuses began in the late 1950s in his native Aberdeen, and since then, armed with a variety of cameras and notebooks, he has travelled the length and breadth of the country photographing and recording the public transport scene. The volume captures the vehicles of more than 20 municipal and independent operators in their working environment from the early 1950s to the mid-1970s. Many show the vehicles in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. A brief history of each company is followed by carefully selected photographs, the majority in colour and never before published, with informative captions describing not only the bus or trolleybus, but also other nostalgic details of the general street scene. Operators featured: * Bere Regis & District Motor Services ** Bournemouth Corporation Transport Department * Brewers * * Brutonian * Bristol Omnibus Co Ltd * Deebles * * Devon General Omnibus and Touring Co Ltd. * * Exeter City Transport * * Grenville Motors of Troon * Hants and Dorset Motor Services Ltd * * Hutchinson and Cornelius * King Alfred * * Plymouth City Transport * Portsmouth Corporation * * Provincial Gosport and Fareham * Rossmore * Safeway ** Southampton Corporation ** Southern Vectis Omnibus Company Ltd * * Swindon Corporation Passenger Transport Department * * Western National/ Southern National and Royal Blue ** Wilts and Dorset Motor Services Ltd *