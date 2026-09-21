Vol 18: Great Central Railway Recollections

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In this collection, long-term GCR volunteer Tom Ingall takes us through some of the romantic (and sometimes grimy industrial) nostalgia the railway is adept at recreating.
There’s also a nod to the future with a look at the Mountsorrell branch line rapidly emerging from 50 years of slumber, and of course a peek at the railway’s biggest challenge to come –‘bridging the gap’ – reconnecting to another section of the GCR to make a 17-mile railway in total.