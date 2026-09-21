Coastal Rail Termini of Britain and Ireland

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From the north of Scotland, down the east coast into England to Kent, along the South coast to Penzance, up the north coasts of Cornwall and Devon, along the Bristol Channel, west into Wales to Fishguard, north to Aberystwyth and along the Welsh coast to Holyhead, east along the North Wales coast, round the Wirral, up to Southport, Blackpool and then north into the west of Scotland to Mallaig and to The Kyle of Lochalsh at the end. Plus the coastal termini in Northern Ireland.