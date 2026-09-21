Buses & Trolleybuses Part 4: The NE, E Yorks & Durham

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Images taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. Covering all the major bus and trolleybus operators in the area, together with a few smaller but well-known companies, most of the pictures show the buses in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. They also, of course, provide nostalgic views of street scenes, shops and contemporary road vehicles.Armstrong Motor ServicesBlue Ensign Coaches LtdBlue Line (Samuel Morgan Ltd)Bond BrothersBooth & Fisher (Motor Services Ltd)Connor & Graham LtdCounty Borough of Darlington Transport DepartmentWest Hartlepool & Hartlepool Corporation DepartmentCounty Borough of South Shields DepartmentDoncaster Corporation Transport DepartmentEast Yorkshire Motor Services LtdEconomic & Company of WhitburnFelix Motors LtdThe Gateshead & District Omnibus LtdGillett BrosKingston upon Hull Corporation TransportLockeysMiddlesborough Corporation Transport DepartmentNewcastle Corporation Transport & Electricity UndertakingThe Northern General Transport Co LtdOK Motor ServicesRossie Motors (Rossington) LtdSunderland Corporation Transport DepartmentSunderland & District Omnibus Co LtdT Severn & Sons DunscroftTeesside Municipal TransportTeesside Railless Traction BoardThe EdenThe Tyneside Tramways & Tramcars CoTynemouth & District Transport Co LtdUnited Automobile Service LtdWeardale