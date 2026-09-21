Passengers Once More: Wales, Border Counties & Merseyside

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£19.99

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Passengers Once More' is the title of a new series of books to be published by Silver Link. The series will cover the whole of Great Britain and will be deliberately positive in its approach, as the emphasis will be on reinstated or new stations and lines. The books will be copiously illustrated with photographs at each location featured. Data for each location will include opening, closing and reopening dates, a map reference, the original railway company and the train operating company currently managing the station. Reference will also be made to photographs of the same location published in the British Railways Past & Present series. Captions will comment on the frequency of the service, reasons for opening/reopening and other features as appropriate. Each book will be arranged in line and geographical order. This first book in the series, by Terry Gough, covers all lines and stations from Kent to Cornwall. The second book, by the same author, covers Greater London, Essex and counties to Gloucester. The third volume by John Hillmer will cover Wales, the Border Counties and Merseyside. Further volumes are in preparation. All of these books will cover all relevant stations and lines from the smallest halt to the major station developments such as the Channel Tunnel Rail Link, now referred to as High Speed 1.