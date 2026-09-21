Buses & Trolleybuses Part 2: South Wales

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Henry Conn's interest in British buses, trams and trolleybuses began in the late 1950s in his native Aberdeen, and since then, armed with a variety of cameras and notebooks, he has travelled the length and breadth of the country photographing and recording the public transport scene. The volume captures the vehicles of more than 50 municipal and independent operators in their working environment from the early 1950s to the mid-1970s. Many show the vehicles in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. A brief history of each company is followed by carefully selected photographs, the majority in colour and never before published, with informative captions describing not only the bus or trolleybus, but also other nostalgic details of the general street scene. The volume features the following operators:* Aberdare Urban District Council (Cynon Valley) ** Bedwas and Machen Urban District Council ** Caerphilly Urban District Council * * Cardiff Corporation * R. J. Davies of Tredegar * Deebles * * Edwards of Maenclochog ** Eltys of Maenclochog * Eynons of Trimsaran * * Gelligaer Urban District Council * * Henleys * Hutchinson and Cornelius * * Jones of Aberbeeg * Jones of Abergwilli * Llynfi ** Merthyr Tydfil Corporation Transport Department * * Newport Corporation Transport Department ** Peakes of Pontypool * * Pontypridd Urban District Council * Porthcawl Omnibus * * Red and White Services Ltd * Rees and Williams * * Richard Brothers * Rhondda Transport Co Ltd ** Silcox * South Wales Transport Co Ltd ** Thomas Brothers * Tudor Williams ** United Welsh Services Ltd * Wakes * * West Monmouthshire Omnibus Board (Islwyn) ** West Wales of Tycroes * Western Welsh Omnibus Co Ltd *