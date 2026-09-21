Railways & Tramways in the City of Leeds

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This book provides the first comprehensive look at the rail in the City of Leeds from its beginnings in 1834 to the present day. It examines both passenger and freight traffic in and around the city, from the growth and development of early railways and tramways through to the subsequent decline, the abandonment of the tramways n 1959 and the savage Beeching cuts of the 1960’s. Post –war transport planning is highlighted, demonstrating the bias in favour of road-building. Happily, the present-day resurgence of railways is beginning to turn the tide.