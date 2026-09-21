Frank Hornby's Railway Diary 1952-59

Product
£17.99

More Information

A lifelong railway enthusiast, Frank Hornby began to travel around the UK by train from about 1941. Since that time he has kept copious diaries of all his travels –dates, times, routes taken, depots visited and locomotives and trains observed. The diaries now number many volumes and , full of fascinating detail, provide a unique first –hand record of what was on offer to railway enthusiasts in those far-off days.