An Illustrated History of Thames Pleasure Steamers

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This exciting story encompasses triumph and disaster as well as intrigue and financial trickery. The key players including the General Steam Navigation Company, The New Medway Steam Packet Company and the London Steamboat Company are all looked at in detail. Nick Robins uses period photographs, handbills to provide the full story of the boats that came out in the summer and flitted about, leading to their nickname of 'Thames butterfly boats'.