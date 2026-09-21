Model Railway Loco building on the cheap - Vol 2

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Following the success of Volume 1 in allowing modellers of the LNER and the Southern Railway to operate unusual and interesting locomotives on their layouts, this second volume introduces a further selection of ingenious conversions from ready-to-run models aimed at those on limited budgets and possessing limited kit-building skills. Again the emphasis in on LNER and SR classes, but a handful of LMS and GWR locos are also included.