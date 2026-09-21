More Memories of a Dean Forest Railwayman

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£19.99

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"Memories of a Dean Forest Railwayman" is much more than a railway book. It makes an important contribution to the social history of the area, describing the author's latter days at work and providing an unsentimental account of the real hardships of life on the railway. It also describes the dedication and camarardarie of the old railwaymen he met and worked with in the twilight years of steam, and the hard, dirty and sometimes dangerous work involved, even in the more modern era days.