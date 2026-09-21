Gazetteer of the Railways of Wales Hardback Book

Product
£25.00

More Information

With maps, some 450 captioned photographs, supporting text and notes on railway developments in Wales since the advent of privatisation, this gazetteer provides a 'snapshot' of the country's rail network. It covers every Welsh Station that was open at the end of 1995. It includes signal boxes, sidings, yards, locomotive depots, and stabling.