Vol 07: Buses, Coaches & Recollections: Midland Red

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1959 was the year Fidel Castro seized power in Cuba, Cypress gained independence from Britain and trunk telephone calls were made available in Britain. These and many more fascinating facts are interspersed with photographs of Midland Red buses and coaches from the Midlands and further afield combine to provide evocative and nostalgic memories of the year in review. This is not just for enthusiasts - memories are made of these pictures, the street scenes, fashions, old cars, trucks, buildings, advertising, etc. will evoke memories of days past.