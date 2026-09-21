Vol 11: Railways & Recollections 1975

Product
£4.99

More Information

1975 was the year in which Margaret Thatcher defeated Edward Heath to become leader of the Conservative Party, Charlie Chaplin was knighted by the Queen and the Vietnam War ended with the fall of Saigon. On the railways, two major accidents at Moorgate and Nuneaton resulted in considerable loss of life, and the prototype High Speed Train reached speeds in excess of 150mph on the London to Bristol main line.