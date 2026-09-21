Vol 09: Railways & Recollections 1961 Part 1

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As 1961 dawned it would no longer be possible to spend a farthing! The last minted examples were issued in 1956, the first, in silver, having been issued in 1279! The Morris Minor had by now become a motoring legend and the one millionth example rolled off the production lines. On the railways, Dr Richard Beeching was appointed Chairman of the British Transport Commission - a decision that was to have considerable influence on the future of the network. The East Coast Main Line, for so long the domain of the 'A3s' and 'A4s' on express passenger services, saw the start of the diesel take-over. The 'Flying Scotsman' and 'Talisman' named expresses became predominantly 'Deltic'-hauled in the summer, and the gradual decline in steam dominance had begun.