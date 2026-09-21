The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway Past and Present

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Considerable further rare and interesting past images have come to light since the publication of the earlier Past & Present volume on the line from Snow Hill to Cheltenham in the series by Roger Siviter (now long out of print) and John Whitehouse has been persuaded to venture forth armed with a new selection of past images to capture the present day scene. Many new locations have been visited and once again responding to popular demand the preserved line from Cheltenham Racecourse to the newly opened Broadway station forms the core of this brand new offering.This wonderful record of the popular preserved railway is sure to be in great demand among not just hard core railway enthusiasts but also to the many thousands of nostalgia enthused vistors who travel over the line. With the opening of the new station at Broadway this year promises to be the most succesful in the lines long and interesting history.