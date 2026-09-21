No 66: British Railways Past and Present : North and East Northamptonshire

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'British Railways Past and Present' is a nationwide series of books featuring photographs of railway locations taken several decades ago and comparing them with the same scene today.Such is the current pace of change on our railway system that even a few years can reduce a busy and vibrant railway scene to a wasteland or housing estate - or conversely can bring electrification and up-to-the-minute technology to an outdated, run-down route.The contrasts are often dramatic, while sometimes hardly anything has altered in 30 or 40 years. Whatever the change, the comparison of 'past' and 'present' will intrigue not only the railway enthusiast and historian, but also anyone interested in our recent history.This volume covers all the lines within and passing through the North and East of the County of Northamptonshire:* LNWR Blisworth-Peterborough (Nene Valley) line through Northampton Bridge Street to Elton* LNWR Seaton-Peterborough line at King's Cliffe and Nassington* Midland Main Line from Irchester through Wellingborough and Kettering to Desborough* MR branch to Northampton St John's Street* MR Rushden and Higham Ferrers branch* MR Kettering-Harringworth line via Corby* MR Kettering-St Ives branch as far as Raunds