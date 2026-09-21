Vol 6 Blackpool Trams & Recollections 1971

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In this volume we travel back to 1971, a time when Blackpool was undergoing considerable change, as the ‘package holiday’ abroad was really starting to take hold – the traditional week or fortnight in Blackpool being, to some extent, replaced by weekenders and conference visitors. Ray Ruffell spent several days in 1971 photographing the tramways of the town. Now over 35 years later these rare and previously unpublished pictures provide a fascinating ‘window’ on life.