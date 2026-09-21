Vol 05: Railways & Recollections 1964: Isle of Man

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In this volume: we travel back to 1964, a time when the railway lines to Peel and Ramsey were still open. Ray Ruffell spent several days in August 1964 photographing the railways and tramways of the island. Now over 40 years later these rare and previously unpublished pictures provide a fascinating ‘window’ on life. In the tradition of the series, key events of life at large in 1964 provide context to the period.