The Cotswold Line - Worcester to Oxford

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Cotswold Line - Worcester to Oxford

John Stretton & Tim Maddocks

The long campaign of the Cotswold Line Promotion Group, has borne fruit, with an increase in the numbers of trains servicing this route, further enhancing the traveling experience and giving the line a long term future. This book looks at these newer works against a backdrop of past operations, including views of the engineering works involved.