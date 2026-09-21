The Tarka Line

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 The Tarka Line threads through beautiful Devon countryside from the city of Exeter to the ancient market town of Barnstaple. The Dartmoor Line leaves the Tarka Line near Crediton, and runs along the northern edge of the Moor to Okehampton and Meldon. First published in 1998, this book has been fully revised and updated, with many photographs and now in colour. It features a wealth of locations along the two routes, seen both yesterday and today, and the comparisons will be of absorbing interest to anyone who uses the line, passengers, rail enthusiasts, cyclists and walkers alike.