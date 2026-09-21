No 64: British Railways Past & Present : Bristol & South Gloucestershire

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In this volume covering South Gloucestershire are over 175 photographs featuring a wealth of locations on both Ex-Great Western and LMS Main Lines during the British Railways era and before contrasted with the scene in recent times. Many erstwhile routes and locations closed in the 'Beeching years' and before are seen when trains still plied their trade and the wayside station provided a local service even over short distances.