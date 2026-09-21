Trams, Buses and Trolleybuses No 1: London

Product
£17.99

More Information

This volume takes us on a nostalgic tour of not just street scenes but also comparative shots of the various bus related sites of the city. Bus stations and interchange points and garages and depots are selectively covered. The changes in the buses themselves and the advent in recent years of the return of the long lost street tramway make for fascinating reminders of both the past and the progress! This though is not just about the public service vehicles it is also about the cars, trucks, bikes and other motor vehicles that can be seen in the background. The fashions have also changed over the years while the buildings are remarkable either because they still stand or indeed because of what has replaced them after they have been swept aside in the passage of time 128 pages softback with 200 black & white photos.