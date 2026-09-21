Rail Freight since 1968: Coal

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A concise, authoritative and copiously illustrated series of books examining the changing patterns of rail freight from 1968 to the present day. This volume, concentrating on the movement of coal by rail, chronicles: the gradual decline of coal mining in the uk, the growth in opencast and imported coal, the changing requirements of the power generators, BR’s attempts to keep domestic coal traffic on rail, changes brought about by privatisation and locomotives, rolling-stock and terminal facilities.